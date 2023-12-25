Quantcast

Norwalk photos and video: Holiday cheer

By


Santa arrives Sunday at the Silvermine Arts Center. (Claire Schoen)

On Mark Drive, there’s a house reportedly decorated with more than 54,000 lights. Santa came to visit families in Silvermine on Christmas Eve. In West Norwalk, inflatables make things cheery.

Here’s a sampling of holiday imagery.

Rudolph in front of his Ridge Farms home. (Paul Cantor)
Frosty and Rudolph out for a jaunt. (Paul Cantor)
Santa hands out a gift Sunday at the Silvermine Arts Center. (Claire Schoen)
Wall Street’s Christmas tree. (Nancy Chapman)
A house on Fillow Street festooned with wreaths. (Paul Cantor)
Santa makes his way to the Silvermine Arts Center. (Claire Schoen)
Santa makes his way to the Silvermine Arts Center. (Claire Schoen)
Santa arrives Sunday at the Silvermine Arts Center. (Claire Schoen)
(Paul Cantor)

https://vimeo.com/869933285
