NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos recently at an Art Space reception for a multimedia exhibit, The Longest Shortest Time, in which Sarah King’s expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 8 at the Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Ave., on the corner of Butler Street. Admission is always free.