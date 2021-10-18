Norwalk photos: Atmospheric effects
The rainbow, seen from Harbor Avenue.
NORWALK, Conn. — A rainbow stretching across the sky sent NancyOnNorwalk on a brief photo hunting adventure Sunday. We hope you enjoy the results.
The rainbow, seen from the Maritime Rowing Club’s driveway.
The Norwalk River, from the Maritime Rowing Club’s dock.
This photo was edited to accentuate contrasts, out of a suspicion that a second rainbow might have been faintly paralleling the obvious one.
A helicopter heads for Norwalk Hospital.
The Norwalk River, from the Maritime Rowing Club’s dock.
The Norwalk River, from the Maritime Rowing Club’s dock.
A waxing gibbous moon rising over the Lockwood Mathews Mansion. Dark Shadows, anyone?