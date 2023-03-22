Norwalk photos: Third Act bank protest

NORWALK, Conn. — Diane Keefe cancelled her Chase Bank account Tuesday. Judd Lee, a Seymour resident, came to Norwalk to withdraw his money from Wells Fargo, joining Keefe and her small band of senior citizens on a mission.

The Keefe-led brigade traveled down West Avenue briefly, between the two banks, as part of a nationwide “Third Act” protest.

Third Act is “a group that seeks to engage Americans 60 and older — those in their “third act” of life — in environmental activism,” The Washington Post explains. Tuesday’s demonstrations drew “attendees of all ages in about 100 cities across 29 states, according to the 53 groups organizing the events.”

Keefe explained:

“This is a national movement founded by Bill McKibben to mobilize people over the age of 60 because we control 70% of the assets in this country. And if more people move their money from Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, and say that they will not put any money into those institutions until they stop funding fossil fuel investments, then maybe there will be more rapid change.

“Right now, we’re going in the complete wrong direction since the Paris Agreement, which made the world commit to plans for a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase from pre-industrial levels. These four banks have invested more than a trillion dollars in oil and gas company development. And we can’t do that and achieve our goals.

“So they need to have a concrete plan to get to net zero by 2035. Just yesterday, the U.N. came out with a report that said that anybody who had any plans that went out to 2050 or later needs to move those plans to 2040 and everybody else should be making concrete plans to try to get to net zero by 2035, which means absolutely rapid fire investing in solar and wind and really eliminating new oil and gas development.”