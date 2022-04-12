Norwalk photos: Bark in the Park
Brian and Catherine Casey and their 19-month-old daughter Penelope get to know Max the dog Saturday during the First Taxing District’s Bark in the Park on the Town Green. The Caseys live nearby and love their cat but are not yet dog owners. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. — The annual Bark in the Park event, held Saturday morning at the Norwalk Town Green Gazebo, was organized by First Taxing District Commission Chairwoman Elsa Obuchowski.
Kirk, First Taxing District Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski’s nearly 10-year-old German Shepherd, Saturday at the Town Green. (John Levin)
Brian and Catherine Casey and their 19-month-old daughter Penelope get to know Max the dog Saturday during the First Taxing District’s Bark in the Park on the Town Green. The Caseys live nearby and love their cat but are not yet dog owners. (John Levin)
Norwalk Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr received the First Taxing District’s “Biggest Dog Family” award for bringing his four rescue dogs to Bark in the Park. From left are Stella, a boxer/beagle mix; Winston, a French Bulldog; Max, a border collie mix; and in the rear, Charlie, a Border Collie mystery mix. (John Levin)
Norwalk resident Christine Young with Max, a cockapoo. State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) stands in rear. (John Levin)