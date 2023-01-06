Norwalk photos: Beach cairns

NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen ventured to Calf Pasture Beach the day after New Years for one of her “first low tides of the season.” She found rockpiles along the water’s edge and was told they were built by a senior citizen. Another visitor said they “brought people together, and in a sense built community.”

The cairns “have been used over time for a variety of purposes, from burial mounds and trail markers to spiritual messages of thankfulness, balance and grace,” Schoen said.

She also submitted other photos, saying, “Calf Pasture is such a local treasure, a beautiful place to walk even on a cloudy winter afternoon.”