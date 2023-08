Bentley Burnamen (in backpack) enjoys the weekly Friday Bike Party sponsored by Norwalk Sustainable Streets, Friday Aug. 25. Peddling Bentley was Norwalk Bike Walk Commission member Emily Burnamen. (John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin submitted these photos of the Friday Bike Party sponsored by Norwalk Sustainable Streets. Tanner Thompson followed up with video.

Bikers traveled through SoNo and over the Yankee Doodle Bridge, then through Norwalk neighborhoods.