Norwalk photos: Black woman’s achievement

NORWALK, Conn. — Alexis Farrow says she “not only takes pride in opening a new business, but also opening the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the City of Norwalk.”

La Fantaisie Beauty Supply at 40 Wall St., off the back lot, carries a wide range of products for women, men, and kids, she said.

Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Church said that if you’re talking “purely beauty supply and not hair salons with beauty supply products that they also sell, then yes, this is the only black-owned beauty supply store in Norwalk.”

Farrow said she also offers “personalization gifts such as jewelry, apparel, and home decor made in-house in my very own heat press room.”

She said:

“I feel that it is important for our community to see and learn how diverse Norwalk is becoming not only professionally, but personally. I hope to encourage other young African-American people to follow their dreams no matter what seems impossible. It was very scary for me to construct and develop this store in a market that is not only Asian-dominated but Male-dominated as well. With the help of my community and encouragement of my peers I was able to launch an online store for a year in the midst of the pandemic before moving to a brick-and-mortar space. Our economy is facing scary times and I feel it is important for business owners to stand united and know we can all fact these times together.”