Norwalk photos: Brown water

NORWALK, Conn. — Multiple Norwalkers are complaining about brown water in the Spring Hill Area. They say the First Taxing District has “no real answers” about the problem. NancyOnNorwalk reached out to the district, twice, and got no reply.

NoN received these photos from a Grandview Avenue resident. She took one of the photos and the other two came from neighbors, she said. “So many have lived with this on and off for WEEKS,” she wrote.

Mayor’s Water Quality Committee Chairman Joe Schnierlein also contacted NoN with a complaint about the water.

“My wife turned the faucet on Wednesday, and muddy water came out,” he wrote Friday. “We called it in and the guy that showed up didn’t know why it was muddy and told us to let the water run, and It did clear up after letting the water run quite a bit. And again we had some tonight, but not nearly as bad.”

Emails sent Monday and Tuesday to First Taxing District leaders garnered no reply.

Norwalk is in a water emergency. South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) recently attributed water problems to the drought.