Norwalk photos: Celebration at Fodor Farm

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin submitted these photos of a Nov. 8 celebration at Fodor Farm, in honor of the Swords to Plowshares effort.

Levin’s wife, Diane Keefe, led the effort to turn guns into garden tools.

The gun buybacks occurred between December 2018 and October 2020 in New Haven, Norwalk, Hamden and Guilford. Blacksmithing was done by community volunteers and New Haven jail inmates.

The wooden handles for the tools were created by participants in a training and support program for men and women who were formerly incarcerated, EMERGE Connecticut.