Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire

NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said.

Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Four engines, two trucks, one rescue car, one command car, 29 firefighters and two safety chiefs responded, he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.