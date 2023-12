From left, Forever Sweet Bakery owner Sky Mercedes with Norwalk Chick-fil-A owners Sarah and Archer. (Contributed)

Chick-fil-A reopened Thursday after being closed since Sept. 25 for renovations and Sky Mercedes was there to offer the owners cupcakes.

The Connecticut Avenue fast food eatery, approved by Planning and Zoning in 2016, expanded its drive through from a single-lane to a double-lane and added seating in its dining area.

(Contributed)