Norwalk photos: Children and chicks

In a new book club at the Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch, 10 children ages 8 through 11 read about chickens, saw incubating eggs, and watched the eggs hatch. The kids will journal about their reading and observations, and the chicks will be donated to a local farm.

Children’s Librarian Sarah Shillinglaw said, “This book club is what being a children’s librarian is all about. I loved watching the children get excited about the chickens and wanting to learn more about them. Every day this week the children came in to see if the chickens had hatched yet! There was such joy in their eyes knowing they help incubate these chickens! I am so grateful for Sherelle (Library Director Sherelle Harris) for showing me this opportunity and letting me run with it. We are so excited to offer this book club again in the spring!”

Director Harris said, ”Sarah has been a phenomenal addition to Norwalk Public Library. She is hands-on and very child focused. The children love her.”

