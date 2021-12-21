Norwalk photos: Christmas-loving tax collector

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli loves Christmas – she came to City Hall over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend just to decorate a tree, she said.

This year, Biagiarelli and her office staff received flowers from a Common Council member. The note was addressed to the “tax gang’ and it said, “Thank you for all that you do for our city. Your work is appreciated.”

Biagiarelli said she greatly appreciated them and “it’s very unusual for anyone to give us anything.”