Norwalk photos: Christmas-loving tax collector

At left, a Christmas tree in the Norwalk Tax Collector’s Office. At right, the tree in the City Hall lobby. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli loves Christmas – she came to City Hall over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend just to decorate a tree, she said.

This year, Biagiarelli and her office staff received flowers from a Common Council member. The note was addressed to the “tax gang’ and it said, “Thank you for all that you do for our city. Your work is appreciated.”

Biagiarelli said she greatly appreciated them and “it’s very unusual for anyone to give us anything.”

Flowers in the Tax Collector’s Office. (Contributed)

Norwalk Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli, dressed as an elf who decorates trees. (Contributed)

