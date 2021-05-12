Norwalk photos: Colombian community rallies

NORWALK, Conn. – Members of Norwalk’s Colombian Community rallied with Norwalk’s top elected officials to raise awareness of current events in Colombia and to hear how local residents have been affected, a press release said.

“It is clear human rights violations are being committed in Colombia today as the people rise up to voice their opinions on current policies. I stand in solidarity with the people of Colombia and will continue to listen to and support our Colombian community in Norwalk,” said Mayor Harry Rilling.

Since the weekend event, Colombian protest leader Lucas Villa was declared brain dead, after he was shot eight times at a peaceful rally almost a week earlier, according to news reports. Colombians took to the streets April 28 over proposed tax reforms, CNN reports. The government has since withdrawn the reforms but the demonstrations have continued in response to security forces’ heavy-handed response to grievances.

Rilling, his wife Lucia and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) “will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and meet with local residents to see what assistance can be provided by those impacted,” the press release said.