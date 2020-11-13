Norwalk photos: COVID-10 testing

NORWALK, Conn. — Claire Schoen took these photos Thursday of the first COVID-19 testing in Veterans Park.

The Day Street Community Health Center moved its testing to the park, due to high demand.

“We will continue to expand our testing efforts to meet the needs of the community. Today there was a tremendous demand for testing, and unfortunately we had to close the lines down earlier than expected. I want the public to know that we are working diligently to bring in more providers and resources so testing can be done more quickly and efficiently,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in his Thursday update.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available 7-days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vets Park, Rilling’s Wednesday update said. Lines may close at 3:30 p.m. if necessary. No symptoms, appointment, insurance, or doctor’s note is needed to be tested.

There were 39 new positive cases reported Wednesday in Norwalk and 82 reported Thursday. The total cases are now 3,560 and no new deaths.

Rilling’s update said:

COVID-19 exposure notifications from the state Department of Health are available to mobile phone users. Those using an iPhone can enable exposure notifications via their phone settings. Those with an Android device can download the COVID Alert CT app from Google Play. For more information, visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

Wheels2U, the micro-transit shuttle service in Norwalk, has adjusted its hours to reflect statewide Phase 2.1 guidance. The service will now operate 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays and 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays. More details can be found at wheel2unorwalk.com.

Thanksgiving is two weeks from today. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in the same household. If someone plans to spend Thanksgiving with people outside their household, officials encourages residents to take steps to make the celebration safer. The Governor's orders restrict gatherings to no more than 10 people at homes, and those include on holidays. The state Department of Health has guidelines and recommendations to make the holidays safer. Visit ct.gov/coronavirus for more details.

“Thanksgiving is usually a time where friends and family gather, but those types of activities can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. We’ve all had to make sacrifices this year – missed birthdays, celebrations, and important milestones – and I ask residents to persevere a while longer,” Rilling said in the update. “We all are experiencing varying degrees of COVID fatigue and miss our loved ones. Please, I urge residents to follow the public health guidelines this holiday season.”