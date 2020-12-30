Norwalk photos: COVID-19 vaccinations

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted these photos of a Norwalk Health Department COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The City announced on social media that it’s the Health Department’s first COVID-19 vaccines to City employees and volunteers who met the state’s Phase 1A criteria of being medical first responders and health care personnel.

The post continued:

“Darleen Hoffler, Supervisor of Clinical Services with the Health Department, was the first employee vaccinated. Joan Haddon, one of our Emergency Response Team volunteers, administered the vaccine.

“In total, the Health Department vaccinated 140 employees and volunteers. Next week, the Health Department will be vaccinating community health care providers. As more vaccine becomes available, the Health Department will continue to inoculate people based on the state’s eligibility criteria. Vaccination efforts will be ongoing in the months ahead.

“We are thankful for the Norwalk Health Department for all their efforts today (and throughout this pandemic!) and are grateful to the Norwalk, CT Police Department, Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk Public Schools nurses and providers, volunteers, and first responders who requested to be vaccinated in this first wave. Thank to you the school nurses and ERT volunteers for all your help today!”