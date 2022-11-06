Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Cranbury Classic

Craig Smolin, an Innova Champion Discs sponsor and brand ambassador, out front with participants of the 2022 Cranbury Classic. (John Levin)

NORWALK, Conn. — It was 76 and sunny Saturday in Norwalk, the first weekend in November. Did this amazing weather go wasted?  Definitely not by the 42 participants in the 2022 Cranbury Classic – an annual disc golf tournament hosted by the Fairfield County Disc Club since 2005. Participants came from as far as Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Kevin Kohltrain of Worcester Mass. Won the tournament, shooting a 54 each time twice around Cranbury Park’s par 58 course.

From left, Craig Smolin, an Innova Champion Discs sponsor and brand ambassador, and tournament winner Kevin Kohltrain of Worcester Mass. (John Levin)

(John Levin)

