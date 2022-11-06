Norwalk photos: Cranbury Classic
NORWALK, Conn. — It was 76 and sunny Saturday in Norwalk, the first weekend in November. Did this amazing weather go wasted? Definitely not by the 42 participants in the 2022 Cranbury Classic – an annual disc golf tournament hosted by the Fairfield County Disc Club since 2005. Participants came from as far as Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Kevin Kohltrain of Worcester Mass. Won the tournament, shooting a 54 each time twice around Cranbury Park’s par 58 course.