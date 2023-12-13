Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Decorating The Allison Wyatt Playground

By


(Contributed)

Volunteers decorated The Allison Wyatt Playground at Oyster Shell Park  in preparation for Sandy Hook School Memorial Day on Friday.

Allison Wyatt was 6 years old when she was killed by a gunman who entered Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, murdering 20 students and six adults.

Allison was born in Norwalk.

The Memorial Day is “such a sad event,” said Nancy McClelland, part of a troop of “Weed Warriors” who regularly clean up Oyster Shell Park.

Every year, the number of holiday ornaments increases, she said. “We take them down after New Years so they won’t get broken, and save them for the following year.”

(Contributed)
(Contributed)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal

Read More

Personnel matter puts Concord principal on leave

Manresa’s new owner proposes zoning to guide development; critics seek more time

Coalition removes lobster traps from Long Island Sound

Election results sting, but Scicchitano ‘enjoyed every second of it’

Advertisement


Recent Comments