Norwalk photos: Decorating The Allison Wyatt Playground

(Contributed)

Volunteers decorated The Allison Wyatt Playground at Oyster Shell Park in preparation for Sandy Hook School Memorial Day on Friday.

Allison Wyatt was 6 years old when she was killed by a gunman who entered Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, murdering 20 students and six adults.

Allison was born in Norwalk.

The Memorial Day is “such a sad event,” said Nancy McClelland, part of a troop of “Weed Warriors” who regularly clean up Oyster Shell Park.

Every year, the number of holiday ornaments increases, she said. “We take them down after New Years so they won’t get broken, and save them for the following year.”

(Contributed)