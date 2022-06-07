Norwalk photos: Dismantling the Vietnam memorial

NORWALK, Conn. – Sunday saw the departure of The Wall That Heals, as volunteers help dismantle the Vietnam War memorial three days after it opened to the public.

It’s the second time “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of a memorial in Washington D.C., has come to Norwalk, Mayor Harry Rilling said.

There are 58,000 names on the wall, representing the servicemen who died in the Vietnam War; 61% were 18 years old or younger, according to Robin Montgomery, who served as a marine in Vietnam and was awarded the Navy Cross.

The City contributed $10,000 to bring it to Norwalk and the American Legion covered incidentals such as garbage bags, Rilling said.

“They call it ‘The Wall That Heals’ for a reason,” Rilling said. “Because healing is necessary. Most Vietnam veterans now are in their 70s, perhaps 80s. And they’ve lived a life of just sadness, keeping things inside of them because of what they experienced when they were overseas.”