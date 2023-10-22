Norwalk photos: DPW open house

Mayor Harry Rilling, upper left, shows off the City’s first 100% electric vehicle. (Harold F. Cobin)

Mayor Harry Rilling unveiled the City’s first 100% electric vehicle Saturday at the annual Department of Public Works Open House and Touch-a-Truck Event.

“To reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation, the City is expanding its electric and hybrid fleet of city-owned vehicles,” a news release said.

DPW will use the light-duty truck to clean up areas of the city, transport light equipment and more, the release said. “The City has also been investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. By transitioning to electric and hybrid city-owned vehicles, Norwalk strives to reduce air pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, while enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

Families inside the Department of Public Works garage, Saturday on Smith Street. (Harold F. Cobin)

The annual Open House and Touch-a-Truck is a free family-friendly event offering a hands-on experience for children, demonstrations, fun giveaways, and wastewater treatment plant tours. Children explored vehicles from various departments, including the Fire Department, Police Department, Department of Public Works and Operations, Health Department, Community Services Department, and more.

Fire Marshall Broderick Sawyer helps Andi Crowe, 4, exit NFD’s smoke house trailer. (Harold F. Cobin)

Supervising Environmental Engineer Ralph Kolb, left, with two colleagues. (Harold F. Cobin)

(Harold F. Cobin)

(Harold F. Cobin)