Quantcast

Norwalk photos: DPW open house

By


Mayor Harry Rilling, upper left, shows off the City’s first 100% electric vehicle. (Harold F. Cobin)

Mayor Harry Rilling unveiled the City’s first 100% electric vehicle Saturday at the annual Department of Public Works Open House and Touch-a-Truck Event.

“To reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation, the City is expanding its electric and hybrid fleet of city-owned vehicles,” a news release said.

DPW will use the light-duty truck to clean up areas of the city, transport light equipment and more, the release said. “The City has also been investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. By transitioning to electric and hybrid city-owned vehicles, Norwalk strives to reduce air pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, while enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

Families inside the Department of Public Works garage, Saturday on Smith Street. (Harold F. Cobin)

The annual Open House and Touch-a-Truck is a free family-friendly event offering a hands-on experience for children, demonstrations, fun giveaways, and wastewater treatment plant tours. Children explored vehicles from various departments, including the Fire Department, Police Department, Department of Public Works and Operations, Health Department, Community Services Department, and more.  

Fire Marshall Broderick Sawyer helps Andi Crowe, 4, exit NFD’s smoke house trailer. (Harold F. Cobin)
Supervising Environmental Engineer Ralph Kolb, left, with two colleagues. (Harold F. Cobin)
(Harold F. Cobin)
(Harold F. Cobin)
Luca Fraioli, 15 months, in an NPD SUV, with his mother, Kyra. (Harold F. Cobin)

Comments

One response to “Norwalk photos: DPW open house”

  1. Tysen Canevari

    What a fantastic job by all the departments. My wife and I brought our nephew and it couldnt have been better. They should have put a tag of 50 million on the poopie character walking around to symbolize what the federal government just required we spend to fix our under performing and neglected sewage plant. Harry said that new electric truck will reduce carbon emissions in Norwalk. Really? That truck belongs in the caribean carrying bananas around. What purpose will it serve? At least replace your gas car that you drive to ribbon cuttings. Better yet, the apartment buildings you put up on every corner don’t reduce the carbon footprint at all Mr Mayor. They burn fossil fuels all day. Maybe your press secretary should do better research before she hands you a speech next time. Time for a change. Give Vinny a chance. PS just wondering if you found Courville Nursuries a new home that you promised who now reside at the Hatch and Bailey site and have to be out next month? NOT!!

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

City negotiates deal with Gardella family for Calf Pasture Beach easements

Read More

Norwalk crime stats show increase, according to FBI

Norwalk election notes: Enthusiam, absentee ballots and busy Registrars

Seed Money: Norwalk receives $1 million for tree planting

Space devoted to parking cars could be better used

Advertisement


Recent Comments

Advertisement