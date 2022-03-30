Norwalk photos: DPW repair

NORWALK, Conn. — Ann Bumgarner Blystone submitted two photos of what she called “a happy Norwalk moment.”

She and her family heard noises outside early Feb. 3 and looked to find the Norwalk Department of Public Works replacing their mailbox, she said. A snowplow had slid into the mailbox five days earlier and snapped it off, during a storm.

Yes, it’s been a while — the photos got lost in the shuffle and NancyOnNorwalk stumbled over them Monday.

Blystone said, “Thank you, City of Norwalk!”