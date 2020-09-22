Norwalk photos: Drought update

NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor took these photos of the South Norwalk reservoir Saturday.

“The water level in the reservoir is lower by the day, the rivers feeding it are trickling down, wells in the area are beginning to run dry according to the technician who we called to service ours, and today was another spectacular cloudless day,’ Cantor wrote.

Mayor Harry Rilling declared a water emergency on Sept. 5.

On Sunday, Rilling used the Notify Norwalk system to send an automated phone call to Norwalk residents.

“Water supplies have reached a dangerously low levels and drought conditions exist across the state,” Rilling said. “Furthermore, there are no significant rainfall events predicted for the near future. In order to enhance water conservation, and help preserve water supplies needed for human consumption, sanitary purposes and fire protection, I have declared a water emergency and I’m asking all residents and businesses to cooperate. An irrigation schedule and list of prohibited activities has been posted on the city’s website.”

You are prohibited from washing vehicles, trailers and boats, except at automated facilities, and from washing outdoor surfaces and porches and watering lawns and plants except according to the schedule, he said.

“Failure to comply will result in the issuance of a fine not to exceed $90 per day for each day the violation exists,” Rilling said. “Cooperation from the public during this time is essential to making sure we have water when we need it.”