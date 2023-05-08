Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Earth Day on the Green

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

More than 35 people walked or biked to The Green “without their machine,” Earth Day organizers said. This group followed the Norwalk River Valley Trail. Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission chair Tanner Thompson (left) took the selfie. Ben Hanpeter is to his right, and in black jacket is Common Councilman Josh Goldstein. (Tanner Thompson)

NORWALK, Conn. — More than 400 people enjoyed the second annual Earth Day event on the town green, organizers say. Event activities are memorialized in their photos.

They say:

“When you are connected with the earth, in tune with nature, with reality, you can feel true peace. When an individual is peaceful, you can bring peace to the home. When there is peace in the home, there can be peace in the neighborhood, peace in the city, peace in the nation, and peace in the world. Keep it going!”

Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik instructs families on the fine points of tree planting. (Tracy Craighead)
Lots of room for kids to frolic in nature. (Tracy Craighead)
(Bill Wrenn)
Norwalk Tree Aliance’s table. (Tracy Craighead)
Norwalk Community College’s Environmental Science Club table. (Tracy Craighead)
Various skills were tested for fun prizes. (Tracy Craighead)
A few of the key “Earth Day on The Green” organizers, from left: Tanner Thompson, Diane Lauricella, Mary Verel, Tracy Craighead, Audrey Cozzarin, David Shockley, Paul Sotnik, and Brad Craighead. Missing: The Rev. Daniel Simons, Dave Havens, Laurie Morrison, Nancy Rosett, Betsy Barosky, and Tom Arbron.
Diane Lauricella sets up the Norwalk Zero Waste Coalition table. (Tracy Craighead)
(Bill Wrenn)
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) arrived by bicycle. (Tracy Craighead)
Mike Mushak setting up the colorful flags with organizer Brad Craighead.(Tracy Craighead)
(Tracy Craighead)
“Earth Day on The Green” organizer Audrey Cozzarin gives the event a thumbs up. (Tammis Lazarus)
The kids had a chance to help plant three new trees. (Tracy Craighead)
Phil Chiaia from the Norwalk Bike Co-op helps a cyclist at the mobile bike repair station. (Tracy Craighead)
Beth Harmon, Executive Director of the Darien Land Trust (left) with Louise Washer, President of the Norwalk River Watershed Association. (Tammis Lazarus)

