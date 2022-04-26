Norwalk photos: Earth Day

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk marked Earth Day with festivities on the Town Green, organized by Audrey Cozzarin.

“We love this earth as a newborn loves its mother’s heartbeat,” Wednesday Atoms said as she performed a Native American reading. “…Love it as we have loved it. Care for it, as we have cared for it. Hold in your mind the memory of the land as it is when you receive it. Preserve the land for all children, and love it, as God loves us.”

The event was preceded by walking and bike tours.