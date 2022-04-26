Norwalk photos: Earth Day
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk marked Earth Day with festivities on the Town Green, organized by Audrey Cozzarin.
“We love this earth as a newborn loves its mother’s heartbeat,” Wednesday Atoms said as she performed a Native American reading. “…Love it as we have loved it. Care for it, as we have cared for it. Hold in your mind the memory of the land as it is when you receive it. Preserve the land for all children, and love it, as God loves us.”
The event was preceded by walking and bike tours.
Audrey Cozzarin leads a grounding exercise, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Mary Verel plays a drum, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Mike Mushak, right, helps get the bike tour going. (John Levin)
Wednesday Atoms performs a Native American reading, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Audrey Cozzarin leads a grounding exercise, Saturday on the Town Green. (Bill Wrenn)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
The Norwalk Department of Public Works gave away tree seedlings, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (John Levin)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Pollinator Pathways co-founder Louise Washer, Saturday on the Town Green. (John Levin)
A ceremonial tree planting on Lewis Street. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (John Levin)
Nora Burdick, almost 3, and Mary Verel play drums Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
The Rev. Daniel Simons, St. Paul’s pastor, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
A drum circle, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
Planters made from egg cartons proved to be popular, Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
From left, Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) clean up volunteers Ava Ryen, Roshni Yousuf, Raisa Yousuf and Grezelle Oseguera. (John Levin)
Participants in the Earth Day Norwalk Bike Tour, led by Mike Mushak, left, and Bike/Walk Commission Chairman Tanner Thompson, center with black t-shirt. (John Levin)
Saturday on the Town Green. (Nancy Chapman)
From left, Serafino Carri, Audrey Corazon, the Rev. Daniel Simons of St. Paul’s On The Green and Council member Josh Goldstein. (John Levin)
Mycroft, an 11-week-old German Shephard, Saturday on the Town Green. (John Levin)
Mycroft, an 11-week-old German Shephard, and his human, a recent arrival to Norwalk. (John Levin)
From left, Beth Seigelbaum, Josh Goldstein and Tanner Thompson. (John Levin)
District E Common Council members Tom Livingston and Lisa Shanahan, both Democrats, Saturday on the Town Green.
(John Levin)