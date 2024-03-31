Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Easter on the Green

People enjoy the Norwalk Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday on the town green. (John Levin)

Norwalk’s Easter Egg Hunt was a big success, according to photographer John Levin.

Norwalk mom Johnelle Barwise with her sons Andrew Jr (“AJ”) and Aden posing with the Easter Bunny and the Easter Chucken for picture-taking dad Andrew Barwise. Lots of fun. (John Levin)

“TONS of families and people enjoyed a beautiful early Spring morning and the Free Easter Egg Hunt {Sunday} morning on the Norwalk Green,” he wrote.

Norwalk residents Kellimarie Tapia, her mom Mariejess Rodriguez her cousin Asher Nieves and Asher’s mom Aniayah Nieves. (John Levin)
Enjoying the fun are 3-month-old Lucas with big sister Amalia. (John Levin)
People enjoy the Norwalk Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday on the town green. (John Levin)
People enjoy the Norwalk Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday on the town green. (John Levin)

