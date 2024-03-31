Norwalk photos: Easter on the Green

Norwalk’s Easter Egg Hunt was a big success, according to photographer John Levin.
“TONS of families and people enjoyed a beautiful early Spring morning and the Free Easter Egg Hunt {Sunday} morning on the Norwalk Green,” he wrote.
