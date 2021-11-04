Norwalk photos: Election Day/Night
Common Council member-elect Jenn McMurrer and Board of Education member-elect Kara Baekey share a warm embrace shortly after learning they were victors, Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn. McMurrer made her way onto the ballot by forcing, then winning, a primary in District C.
NORWALK — Here’s an assortment of photos from Election Day.
Common Council member-elect Josh Goldstein, center, reacts shortly after learning from Council member Lisa Shahahan, left, that he’d won election.
Republican District A Common Council candidate Luis Estrella waits to greet voters Tuesday outside St. Mary’s Church.
Democratic Board of Education candidate Janine Randolph waits to greet voters Tuesday outside St. Mary’s Church.
Republican District E Council candidate Andrew Anello and Luca Anello wait to greet voters Tuesday outside Fox Run Elementary School.
A pin on Josh Goldstein’s jacket. It was made by Lucia Rilling, he said.
Democrats Kate Tepper and Scott Kimmich wait to greet voters Tuesday outside Fox Run Elementary School.
Independents for Norwalk Board of Education candidate Shirley Mosby waits to greet voters Tuesday outside West Rocks Middle School.
Republican candidates Tom Keegan and Jonathan Riddle, center, wait to greet voters Tuesday outside West Rocks Middle School.
Council member Greg Burnett and Mayor Harry Rilling wait to greet voters Tuesday outside West Rocks Middle School.
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) counts votes Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn.
Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) reacts to Tuesday’s election results, shortly after walking into the Hilton Garden Inn. Democrats bifurcated their election night, with most Democratic Town Committee members waiting at Oak and Almond before coming to the Hilton Garden Inn after the votes had been counted.
Mayor Harry Rilling celebrates Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn with a gesture indicating “two more years.”
Board of Education member Colin Hosten and Council member-elect Nicole Ayers celebrate in the Hilton Garden Inn.
District B Council members Darlene Young, left, and Diana Révolus.
From left, Council member-elect, Lucua Rilling, Mayor Harry Rilling and Council members Diana Révolus and Tom Livingston, Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn.
Common Council member Lisa Shanahan, Tuesday in the Hilton Garden Inn.
Norwalk Democrats gather at Oak & Almond.