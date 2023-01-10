Norwalk photos: Fire on Betmarlea Road

NORWALK, Conn. — A family of four was displaced Sunday when their home was posted unfit for occupancy, after being gutted by a fire.

Norwalk firefighters were called to 2 Betmarlea Road at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Norwalk Fire Chief Steven Shay said. The first company to the scene, off Fillow Street, reported fire showing through the roof. The fire spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen.

No one was home, Shay said. No injuries were reported.

There were difficulties fighting the fire because the house was a long distance from the hydrant, according to Shay. “At one point a car had run over our supply line, bursting the line and causing a delay in water supply.”

The blaze was extinguished in about half an hour, Shay said. Five Norwalk engines, two truck companies, and a rescue & command car were on scene, with surrounding towns covering Norwalk’s other areas.

The fire is still under investigation.