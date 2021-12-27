Norwalk photos: Firefighters extricate injured driver

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Fire Department provided these photos of a two-car collision it said happened 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Westport Avenue and Dry Hill Road.

Firefighters attended to the lone occupant of a Geo Prizm 4-door sedan, the driver, who is in his early 60s, the department said. He was pinned under the dashboard with life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated using multiple hydraulic tools; paramedics immediately took him to Norwalk Hospital.

The other car, a Honda Accord, had three or four occupants in their early 20s, Deputy Chief Edward Prescott said. The male driver was transported with injuries, by a second hospital ambulance and the passengers were transported by a Wilton ambulance, for observation.

“Norwalk Firefighters responded with an Engine company, a Rescue and a Command Car,” Prescott said. “The extrication was completed in under 4 minutes and firefighters cleared the scene by midnight. Norwalk Police had blocked off Westport Avenue, while the accident is being investigated.”