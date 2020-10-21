Norwalk photos: Flu shots
Karen Rockey, assisted by Lori DeGray, administers a flu shot to Evan Norton at Saturday’s drive-through flu clinic. (Claire Schoen)
Terrill McGoldrick meeting with patient and giving flu vaccine. (Claire Schoen)
NORWALK, Conn. — More than 300 Norwalk residents got their flu shots Saturday in a drive-through clinic in Veterans Park, Health Educator Theresa Argondezzi said.
Claire Schoen was there, volunteering and taking photographs. The day started out cold and windy, but the sun warmed things up nicely, she said.
The four-hour clinic was coordinated by the Norwalk Health Department.
Six stations were set up to provide flu inoculations that were given without anyone getting out of their cars. (Claire Schoen)