Norwalk photos: Footsteps in the snow

You don’t meet up with many people when going for a walk in Oak Hills Park these days. But you may meet up with these guys and gals…

…heading to a convention, or…

…this fellow rushing to catch up with three of his buddies.

All sharing with you and others the pleasure of leaving…

…footprints…

…in…

…the snow.

