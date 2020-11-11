Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Turkey time

Mayor Harry Rilling hands out food, Monday in Veterans Park. (Claire Schoen)

NORWALK, Conn. — Volunteers assisted the Connecticut Food Bank in handing out free turkeys, Monday in Veterans Park.

Approximately 1,200 turkeys were given to needy families, Mayor Harry Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.

“We know that food insecurity is a reality. A lot of people have lost their jobs, a lot of people are struggling. And this is just one way of us trying to help out,” Rilling said. “We’ve had several food drives, and we’ve handed out a lot of food to the residents of Norwalk.”

Common Council Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) directs traffic, Monday in Veterans Park. (Claire Schoen)

Ready to cook turkeys, Mayor Harry Rilling hands out food, Monday in Veterans Park. (Claire Schoen)

 

