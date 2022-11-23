Norwalk photos: Gratitude

NORWALK, Conn. — About 60 Norwalkers gathered Monday at the Norwalk Green gazebo to focus on “gratitude.”

The Rev. Tamara Moreland, pastor of First Congregational Church welcomed everyone to the second “Gratitude on the Green” and Mayor Harry Rilling spoke about Norwalk’s diverse community. Organizer Audrey Cozzarin followed with a reading of an Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address:

“Today we have gathered and when we look upon the faces around us we see that the cycles of life continue. We have been given the duty and responsibility to live in balance and harmony with each other and all living things. So now, we bring our minds together as one as we give our greetings and our thanks to one another as people.

“Now our minds are one.

“We are thankful to our Mother, the Earth, for she gives us all that we need for life. She supports our feet as we walk about upon her. It gives us joy that she continues to care for us as she has from the beginning of time. To our mother, we send our greetings and our thanks.

“Now our minds are one.

“Now we turn our thoughts to the Creator, Shonkwaia’tîson, and send our greetings and our thanks for all the gifts of Creation. Everything we need to live a good life is here on this Mother Earth. For all the love that is around us, we gather our minds together as one and send our choicest words of greetings and thanks to the Creator.

“Now our minds are one.”

Guests were invited to turn to a neighbor and share hopes and gratefulness with one another, and community song were part of the program. Speakers included Rabbi Ita Paskind from Congregation Beth-El and the Rev. Daniel Simons from St. Paul’s on the Green. Students from the Tracey Magnet School shared posters and their thoughts about what they are grateful for. One girl spoke about the many things she’s grateful for, and concluded with, “…and, the list goes on…”