Norwalk photos: Gratitude

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk faith leaders issued remarks of thanksgiving Monday evening to about 75 people who braved a chilly evening to attend the “Gratitude on the Green” event at the Norwalk Green gazebo.

The Rev. Daniel Simons of St. Paul’s on the Green, Rabbi Ita Paskind of Congregation Beth El, the Rev. Tamara Moreland of the First Congregational Church, and the Rev. Liz Abel of Cornerstone Community Church spoke, and Norwalk resident Audrey Cozzarin read an excerpt from the book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by indigenous writer Robin Wall Kimmerer, focused on the “Honorable Harvest.”

Attendees were asked to share what they are grateful for, and Martine Bruno, a student at Yale Divinity School, sang John Lennon’s song “Imagine.” A group call-and-response hymn from South Africa was sung, concluding the program, and the First Congregational Church offered guests a bonfire on its steps with a live youth jazz band, hot apple cider and popcorn.