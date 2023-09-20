Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Grumman Avenue overpass

By


(Harold F. Cobin)

Work on the Grumman Avenue overpass has nearly come to completion with the installation of a facsimile decorative railing, to replicate the historic bridge appearance as required.

Cristiano & Son of New Britain did the painting and NikLyn Corp. of New Haven did the metal restoration, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation Communications Manager Josh Morgan

(Harold F. Cobin)

ConnDOT rebuilt the Grumman Avenue overpass last year, removing the existing fencing on both sides. A Waters Construction supervisor said last year that the State could not install permanent replacement fencing until it received the historically appropriate facsimile decorative railing.

(Harold F. Cobin)

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Exploring Merritt 7: A deep dive into this growing area of Norwalk

Read More

Patriot Bank seeks to foreclose on Wall Street Theater loan

It’s time for Connecticut to step up in the fight for democracy

Meek cites NPD HQ shortcomings in criticism of new Norwalk High School plan

Norwalk Republicans endorse Independents, causing ‘disappointment,’ member’s exit

Advertisement


Recent Comments