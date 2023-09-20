Norwalk photos: Grumman Avenue overpass

(Harold F. Cobin)

Work on the Grumman Avenue overpass has nearly come to completion with the installation of a facsimile decorative railing, to replicate the historic bridge appearance as required.

Cristiano & Son of New Britain did the painting and NikLyn Corp. of New Haven did the metal restoration, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation Communications Manager Josh Morgan

(Harold F. Cobin)

ConnDOT rebuilt the Grumman Avenue overpass last year, removing the existing fencing on both sides. A Waters Construction supervisor said last year that the State could not install permanent replacement fencing until it received the historically appropriate facsimile decorative railing.

(Harold F. Cobin)

