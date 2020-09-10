Norwalk photos: Handing out food in Veteran’s Park

State and local dignitaries support CT Foodbank drive through food distribution

NORWALK, Conn. – Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Harry Rilling, and several members of the Norwalk Common Council came out to support Connecticut Food Bank’s second mobile food distribution in Veteran’s Park on Wednesday.

Approximately 54,200 meals were distributed to roughly 1,500 families, according to the Connecticut Food Bank.

In addition to the Lieutenant Governor and Mayor, local dignitaries included Common Council members Darlene Young, Lisa Shanahan and Greg Burnett.

Volunteers from all over the city helped to fill car trunks with food provided by the Connecticut Food Bank, which purchases the majority of the food that it distributes. Prior to the pandemic, two-thirds of the food distributed came from food industry donations. But those donations plunged by as much as 60 percent, according to the Connecticut Food Bank, due to disruptions in the food supply that have not rebounded.

For information on how to help, go here.