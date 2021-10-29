Norwalk photos: Happy Halloween from the Norwalk Public Library
Main Library, One Belden Avenue. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Book chosen, this little girl is ready for the program. (Kathleen Rauscher)
NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Public Library celebrated Halloween outdoors on Wednesday, October 27 at the SoNo Branch Library and Thursday, October 28 at the Main Library. Mr. Bungles entertained the children with bubbles, balloons and comedy after they received their bags, candy and two free books each at the SoNo Branch. The Main Library set up five stations, starting with the decorated pop-up truck where youth received a paper bag with treats. They were able to fill the bag with goodies received from other stations. The final stop was the parking lot station, where they received a mini craft giveaway and more treats.
Special thanks to the Norwalk Fire Department for providing the festive trick-or-treat bags with Halloween safety tips!
The princess and the clown, ready to greet trick or treaters. (Kathleen Rauscher)
A family chooses books before bags of candy and the program treat with Mr. Bungles. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Vicki Oatis, Head of Youth Services, showing off her SuperReader power. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Vicki Oatis, Head of Youth Services, showing off her SuperReader power. (Kathleen Rauscher)
A family chooses books before bags of candy and the program treat with Mr. Bungles. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Ismael Limon. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Tammy Grimes McPherson. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Families choosing books before bags of candy and the program treat with Mr. Bungles. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Jaquell Wilson. (Kathleen Rauscher)
The Main Library circulation desk, decorated by Tammy Grimes-McPherson. (Kathleen Rauscher)
One comment
Audrey Cozzarin October 29, 2021 at 8:20 pm
I am such a fan of our library(ies)! So glad to see fun, “ghoulish” good cheer once again in our community, for our kids of all ages. Thank you for setting such a wonder-full atmosphere, Sherelle!