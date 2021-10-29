Norwalk photos: Happy Halloween from the Norwalk Public Library

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Public Library celebrated Halloween outdoors on Wednesday, October 27 at the SoNo Branch Library and Thursday, October 28 at the Main Library. Mr. Bungles entertained the children with bubbles, balloons and comedy after they received their bags, candy and two free books each at the SoNo Branch. The Main Library set up five stations, starting with the decorated pop-up truck where youth received a paper bag with treats. They were able to fill the bag with goodies received from other stations. The final stop was the parking lot station, where they received a mini craft giveaway and more treats.

Special thanks to the Norwalk Fire Department for providing the festive trick-or-treat bags with Halloween safety tips!