Norwalk photos: Ice Cream
Norwalk High School Grad Ian Sherman with daughter Audrey (now residents of Trumbull), emerging victorious from Sweet Ashley’s Ice Cream Shop on East Avenue. (John Levin)
Brien McMahon High School rising junior Mohamed Almajareesh battles it out in front of Sweet Ashley’s Ice Cream Shop on National Ice Cream Day. (John Levin)
NORWALK, Conn. — Sunday was National Ice Cream Day and Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board member John Levin was at Sweet Ashley’s to document the fun. Enjoy.