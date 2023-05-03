Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Imax demolition

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

NORWALK, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s demolition of the Maritime Aquarium’s IMAX Theater is inching along, as shown in these photos taken Tuesday.

The teardown began about two months ago. The theater’s removal will provide construction space for ConnDOT’s reconstruction of the 123-year-old railroad bridge over the Norwalk River, commonly known as the Walk Bridge. A new 4-D Theater was built on the other side of the Maritime Aquarium and opened in January 2021.

