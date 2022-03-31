Norwalk photos: Jefferson construction

NORWALK, Conn. — Jefferson Elementary School renovations are on schedule, according to Jim Giuliano of Construction Solutions Group, the City’s project manager for new school construction.

The interior finish work is “well underway,” Michael Faenza of Construction Solutions Group said March 23 to the Board of Education Facilities Committee. “The contractors have done floor patching on all three floors… The ceiling grid is installed on the upper two floors, the third and second floor lighting and HVAC equipment is being installed into those ceilings.”

Contractors are working from the top down; the roofing work was about 90% done and paving work had begun because the asphalt plants are open, he said.

Meanwhile, “the site contractor is installing final landscaping and curbing in all the parking lots.”

“It’s moving along. They’re actually on schedule,” and the school should be complete in June or July, Giuliano said.

“We’ve made contact at this time with all the furniture vendors that will be delivering the final furnishings to the building, and provided them a delivery window in advance of next school year,” Faenza said. “And at this time, I haven’t heard I’ve heard from everyone and haven’t heard from any vendor that they won’t be able to deliver as promised on time for next school year.”