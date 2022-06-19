Norwalk photos: Juneteenth

NORWALK, Conn. — The First Taxing District hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday on the town green.

“On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. This, however was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect January, 1863. This day, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, has become a day for African Americans to celebrate not only their freedom, but their history, culture and achievements,” a news release from the Governor’s Office explained.

On May 27, Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 22-128 into law, making Juneteenth a state holiday as of Oct. 1. The legislation was approved with the near-unanimous support of lawmakers in the General Assembly, by a vote of 148 to 1 in the House of Representatives and 35 to 1 in the Senate.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17 when President Biden signed into law Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, S. 475.

“Juneteenth marks an important day in our nation that for far too long has gone under-recognized and has not been truly appreciated to the extent that it should be as a major part of United States history,” Lamont said in a news release. “While some elected officials in other states are working to block efforts to teach the true history of our nation, it fills me with pride that here in Connecticut we are embracing that history and working to educate everyone about how our nation was built and the significance of what this day means.”

The effective date of the legislation is Oct. 1, meaning that next year’s Juneteenth Independence Day will be the first legally recognized as a state holiday.

First Taxing District Commissioner Jalin Sead and Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) organized Saturday’s celebration on the town green, said First Taxing District Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Elsa Peterson Obuchowski. Last year’s event was held at the South Norwalk branch library and this year, vendors were added to the observance.