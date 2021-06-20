Norwalk photos: Juneteenth

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk observed Juneteenth as a federal holiday for the first time Saturday, as shown in these photos submitted by Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that made Juneteenth, a day celebrating the end of American slavery, our 12th national holiday.

“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history – and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come (and) the distance we have to travel,” Biden said.

Norwalk City Hall will be closed Monday. “Essential personnel will still report to work, as they do for other Federally recognized holidays,” the City’s website says. “…The Transfer Station and Yard Waste Site will be open 730am-3pm. There will be no interruption to City garbage or recycling services. Scheduled evening meetings will also continue to be held remotely.”

“Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the last people who were enslaved in the United States were freed,” the website notes. “This day was 2.5 years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.”