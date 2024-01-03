Norwalk photos: Kwanzaa

(John Levin)

According to John Levin, the Kwanzaa celebration held Dec. 29 in City Hall was Norwalk’s best holiday observance ever.

“It was joyous, educational, exceptionally well attended by people of all ages and from across Norwalk, and just a lot of fun,” Levin wrote. “The African drumming and dancing was spectacular. Further, as a secular humanist, I enjoyed learning of this holiday’s creation by Maulana Ron Karenga, a secular humanist like myself, to celebrate the history, values, family, community and culture of the African American and Pan-African communities. I look forward to the next Kwanzaa Celebration in December.”

The event featured Mistress of Ceremony Josephine Anderson, celebratory music by Sounds of Afrika, a history of Kwanza, lighting of candles, African Pledge and Honor of the Ancestors.

About 80 people reportedly attended.

Enjoy these photos from Levin.

Darlene Young, organizer of the event, speaks to the crowd. (John Levin)

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer LaToya Fernandez, left, and Diana Révolus hand out refreshments. (John Levin)

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer LaToya Fernandez. (John Levin)

Joe Mann and Greg Burnett, left, are among those speaking to the crowd. (John Levin)