Norwalk photos: Lakota Oaks

(Paul Cantor)

Paul Cantor took these photos of Lakota Oaks on Sept. 14. The West Norwalk conference center was sold to a southern New Jersey-based entity, Madison Lakota Oaks LLC, in early August. CEO Daniel Alicea said, “We acquired the property to continue it a conference center. It’s a beautiful property, beautiful grounds. We’d like to maintain that.”

