Norwalk photos: Lexington Avenue fire

NORWALK, Conn. — Nine Norwalkers escaped a house fire Tuesday evening without injury, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

The fire at 43 Lexington Ave. was reported at 10:11 p.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. The fire started in the bedroom of a multi-family home and quickly spread to floors above.

Although the occupants escaped, all of their belongings were destroyed and the house was gutted and posted unfit for occupancy, he said. The Red Cross responded and provided temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.