Norwalk photos: Loehmann’s demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Workers have begun demolishing Loehmann’s Plaza, located at 467 West Ave., to make way for The Pinnacle.

TB Norwalk Apartments LLC won Zoning approval for the planned mixed-use development in January 2021. It would be the last phase of the Waypointe development, which dates to 2010. Plans call for 393 apartments, 40 of them “affordable,” and 25,495 square feet of commercial space within six-story structures. A pedestrian promenade will connect to Matthews Park via improvements to Butler Street.

Also called “the South Block,” plans for the 4.6-acre lot on West Avenue between Orchard Street and Butler Street were initially approved in 2014. At one point, it was announced that an iPic luxury movie theater would be included. Toll Brothers purchased the Pinnacle project in December 2019 and revised the plans in accordance to the current market, removing the iPic and a gym that had also been promised.

The project forms “a nearly complete block leaving out only the former church at 455 West and the current church at 1 Quincy,” said Luchs Construction/DiCarlo & Doll Inc. in a peer review report for the Zoning Commission. It represents “a maximum build out of its site under current zoning,” consistent with the previous Waypointe projects.

It actually consists of three parcels, including 17 Butler St. and 3 Quincy St.

Norwalk Chief Building Official Bill Ireland said demolition began last week, only at 467 West Ave.