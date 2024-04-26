Quantcast

Norwalk photos – mattress recycling day

From left, Andre Williams of Bye Bye Mattress, Diane Keefe, Jae Thompson of Bye Bye Mattress and Rob Strickland. Keefe dropped off her daughter’s old box spring, and Strickland dropped off a mattress and box spring. Both recyclers were positively gleeful after hoisting their deliveries off their cars’ roofs. (John Levin)
Additional disposals will be Saturday June 1, and Saturday, September 28. (John Levin)
Tom Szabo, Norwalk Waste Programs Manager, organized the event. (John Levin)
Andre Williams explained that 100% of the mattresses and boxsprings collected will have their materials reused or recycled, and that 0% will go to landfill. (John Levin)

