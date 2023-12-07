Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Menorah lighting

Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht lights a Menorah Thursday at Stew Leonard’s’ 32nd annual Chanukah celebration. (Harold F. Cobin)

Beth Israel Chabad’s Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht lit a Menorah at Stew Leonard’s’ 32nd annual Chanukah celebration Thursday on Westport Avenue.

Norwalk Police were on hand for the Menorah lighting. (Harold F. Cobin)
https://vimeo.com/869933285
