Quantcast

Norwalk photos: Merritt 7 ‘CeleStation’

By


Sustainable Streets Norwalk members, Friday at the Merritt 7 train station. (Tanner Thompson)

Sustainable Streets Norwalk – a group aiming to improve the city’s walking, biking, public transit, housing options, and urban spaces – celebrated the new Merritt 7 train station Friday with an organized outing. Participants met at the SoNo train station, rode the Danbury line to the new station and then had dinner at Brasitas, returning to SoNo either by train or Wheels2U.

A bit of whimsy, Friday at the Merritt 7 train station. (Tanner Thompson)
Sustainable Streets Norwalk members, Friday at the Merritt 7 train station. (Tanner Thompson)
Sustainable Streets Norwalk members, Friday at the Merritt 7 train station. (Contributed)
Common Council members Melissa Murray (D-District C), left, and Johan Lopez (D-At Large) are among those taking a ride on the Danbury line Friday. (Nick Kantor)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Target on track to open on Connecticut Avenue

Read More

OHPA seeks new restaurant for Oak Hills; Dry Dock is out

Estrella tops 2023 salary list; Costanzo paid nearly $192K

Norwalk photos: Polar Plunge

Officials highlight investments, community plan in South Norwalk area

Advertisement


Recent Comments