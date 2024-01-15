Norwalk photos: Merritt 7 ‘CeleStation’

Sustainable Streets Norwalk – a group aiming to improve the city’s walking, biking, public transit, housing options, and urban spaces – celebrated the new Merritt 7 train station Friday with an organized outing. Participants met at the SoNo train station, rode the Danbury line to the new station and then had dinner at Brasitas, returning to SoNo either by train or Wheels2U.
These salaries are out of control! Where does city hall think the money comes from to pay these high salaries…
