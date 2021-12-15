Norwalk photos: Mr. Harrigan’s mess

NORWALK, Conn. — James Page submitted these photos with the suggested headline, “We are glad you came, but you left a mess in our neighborhood.”

The “mess” comes from a film crew shooting “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” in the Pulaski Street, Broad Street, and Muller Avenue area, he said. Shown in the photos are “cigarette butts in front of residents’ walkway, empty water bottles, covid masks, coffee cups, and more.”

Blumhouse Productions came to Norwalk to shoot the movie starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, its story adapted from a Steven King short story. The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum was used for a set and the film crew also ventured to Page’s area.

“The staff was rude and not friendly. Security was obnoxious. Unbelievable! Talking loud in front of residents’ homes all hours of the night,” Page wrote. “Some police were friendly, shy one who yelled to me ‘complain to the city, it’s their doing.’”

Page said some trees were cut down for the production.

“The city did not remove these trees and neither did the production company,” Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan said in an email. “It appears a private property owner removed the trees. We are looking into this to see if there has been a violation of city ordinance.”